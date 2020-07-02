Global  

Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia
A Turkish court put 20 Saudi officials on trial in absentia on Friday for the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which sparked international outrage and tarnished the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Joe Davies reports.

