Khashoggi death: 20 go on trial in absentia

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again



Regular religious services have not been held there since 1934 when modern Turkey's founding president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk signed an order converting the building into a museum. But a legal challenge claims the signature was forged. View on euronews

