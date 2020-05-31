The 82-year-old grandma loves the gym

Sumiko Futris is the woman of the house.

The 82-year-old constantly shows up her family in the gym.

"It's fun you know," Futris said.

"I like the social life, it's better than staying home." Her son-in-law can vouch for that.

"My mother-in-law is a spark plug," Joe Saundercook said.

"She's always been a lot of fun.

I get a lot of mileage telling people that I live with my mother-in-law, but she is a great roommate.

She's just a lot of fun, she's always active.” "When my son used to get home from school she would lie and wait and ambush him and tackle him, wrestle him to the ground," Saundercook added.

"It's always been a lot of fun having her around." With gyms closed because of COVID-19, Futris...