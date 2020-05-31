Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 82-year-old grandma loves the gym
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:42s - Published
The 82-year-old grandma loves the gym

The 82-year-old grandma loves the gym

Sumiko Futris is the woman of the house.

The 82-year-old constantly shows up her family in the gym.

"It's fun you know," Futris said.

"I like the social life, it's better than staying home." Her son-in-law can vouch for that.

"My mother-in-law is a spark plug," Joe Saundercook said.

"She's always been a lot of fun.

I get a lot of mileage telling people that I live with my mother-in-law, but she is a great roommate.

She's just a lot of fun, she's always active.” "When my son used to get home from school she would lie and wait and ambush him and tackle him, wrestle him to the ground," Saundercook added.

"It's always been a lot of fun having her around." With gyms closed because of COVID-19, Futris...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream The 82-year-old grandma loves the gym instantly.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sia Makes Surprise Announcement That She's a Grandma!

Sia just dropped some huge news – she’s a grandma! The 44-year-old singer revealed in a new...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

HyruleXIII

Sumwise The Brave🌈 @The45thVenom Rightt? Even my 75 year old grandma loves this song, no lie🌸 2 hours ago

ClarkShawnie

Shawnie Clark @Pellamore I’ve been happy to see 2 sets of people. This lovely family with their autistic son who loves me, and th… https://t.co/SH9gW8MF8d 16 hours ago

summerseouI

𖧵⁷ my grandma loves serendipity, i took her shopping last year and all we played was bts but she definitely has a thin… https://t.co/Bd3R0ITo1F 1 day ago

PatWO21

PatO @wheredkittygo @banjorman @RogueSNRadvisor And now this 73 year old Grandma knows for sure she loves you 1 day ago

AttorneyScruggs

Natasha Scruggs🌹 Seeing my grandma last week was the highlight of my year. She loves me loves me. 1 day ago

sandybarker

❣️Sandy Barker❣️ @ThereseBeharrie My 89 year old great aunt reads my books, so does my step-grandma (loves the raunchiness apparentl… https://t.co/MaONGhDOTP 2 days ago

strayteezcheeks

Ells: ᵐᶦˢˢᵉˢ ᵂᵒᵒʸᵒᵘⁿᵍ @jinhosyutoda Even my 86 year old grandma loves Pentagon's ballads... 😭 What tasteless unis you hanging out with oomfie??😭😭 2 days ago

artisticsus

!! aliffah !! tell me why.. my gf LOVES calling me old.. when shes only a year younger than i am. she treats me like im a grandma bro 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cute Quarantine Birthday Surprise while Grandma Battles with MS [Video]

Cute Quarantine Birthday Surprise while Grandma Battles with MS

Occurred on April 10, 2020 / Gilbert, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "After being diagnosed with MS and recently going through treatment which depleted her immune system the outbreak of Covid-19 came..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:21Published
This grandma celebrated her quinceañera on her 79th birthday [Video]

This grandma celebrated her quinceañera on her 79th birthday

This 79-year-old grandma always wanted a quinceañera and she finally got one...64 years later.

Credit: In The Know Latinx     Duration: 00:58Published
65-year-old grandma goes door-to-door to warn people of COVID-19 in Rameswaram [Video]

65-year-old grandma goes door-to-door to warn people of COVID-19 in Rameswaram

65-year-old grandma in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram started a unique initiative to create awareness among people regarding COVID-19 pandemic. She goes door-to-door and sing a corona awareness song...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published