7-year-old raises thousands for PPE making bracelets!

Most kids, if they can earn a few extra dollars, can't wait to spend it on kid stuff.
Not Hayley Orlinsky: She's using her creative talent to make money - then donating it to Ann & Robert H.
Lurie Children's Hospital, a place that helped her in the first days of her young life.
"I had an idea in the middle of the night, I can make bracelets and then when people buy the bracelets, they give me the money and then I could give the hospitals the money," Hayley said.
Hayley has already raised more than $14,000 and has made hundreds of bracelets!