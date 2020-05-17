7-year-old raises thousands for PPE making bracelets!

Most kids, if they can earn a few extra dollars, can't wait to spend it on kid stuff.

Not Hayley Orlinsky: She's using her creative talent to make money - then donating it to Ann & Robert H.

Lurie Children's Hospital, a place that helped her in the first days of her young life.

"I had an idea in the middle of the night, I can make bracelets and then when people buy the bracelets, they give me the money and then I could give the hospitals the money," Hayley said.

Hayley has already raised more than $14,000 and has made hundreds of bracelets!