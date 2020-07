All-female firefighter crew staffs local station for first time in department's history

History has been made when a local fire station was staffed by an all female crew.

For the first time in the Pasadena, CA Fire Department, the entire engine crew rolling out of Station 34 was female.

The all-female crew was under the command of Capt.

Tricia Rodriguez.

Now, the city has eight female firefighters who work throughout Pasadena at various levels.