Meet the CEO of America's Largest Black-Owned Bank

“Black Americans have put their blood, sweat and tears into making America great.” Kevin Cohee is the chairman and CEO of One United Bank, the largest Black-owned financial institution in America.

His mission was to create a financial institution owned by Black people that would help to stimulate financial growth in historically disadvantaged communities.

Due to COVID-19’s devastating and disproportional impact on Black communities, he feels that the mission of One United Bank is more important than ever.

“To us it goes beyond money.

It means playing an important role in changing our society for good.”