Freedom Hoops sells fireworks to benefit basketball program

If you're still looking for fireworks in your area to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, you may want to check out Freedom Hoops' stand at 4001 Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

IF YOU'RE STILL LOOKINGFOR WAYS TO CELEBRATETHE HOLIDAY ANDLOOKING FORFIREWORKS...YOU'RE IN LUCK.FREEDOM HOOPS IS ANURBAN BASKETBALLDISCPLESHIP MINISTRY --WHERE THEY USEBASKETBALL TO ENGAGEAND DISCIPLE YOUNGBOYS TO FIGHT OUTFATHERLESSNESS,HOPELESSNESS ANDUNDERRESOURCING.FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS--- THESE YOUNG MENWORK AND SELLFIREWORKS TO SUPPORTTHEIR MISSION.OF COURSE THIS YEARWAS A BIT DIFFERENT.THEY ARE WEARINGMASKS, WIPING DOWNBASKETS FORCUSTOMERS.AND NOW DOING ONLINEORDERS AND CURBSIDEPICKUPS.THOSE PROCEEDSBEENFIT THE FREEDOMHOOPS PROGRAMS ANDTHE PLAYERSTHE YOUNG BOYS I SPOKEWITH TOLD ME WHATTHEY'VE LEARNED, SINCEWORKING AT THE STAND,THEIR FAVORITE PART, ANDHOW SALES HAVE BEENGOING SO FAR.Qwanell FlagTuesday was kinda slow, but thenitpicked up.

Like some days it'sslowbut then some days it picked up- it'sbeen good though.

I likedhelping outcustomers and I like helpinglittle kidyounger than me.

It feels good.Tristan Hampton, Freedom HoopsplayerI learned product presentationandthe people.

If the product don'tlookgood, the people not gonna buyit --so if the presentation don'tlookgood, the people not gonna buyit s- just go around, don't sitaround andmake sure you can find anythingthatyou can fix.SO IF YOU'RE INTERESTEDFREEDOM HOOPS IS SETUP AT 4001 MISSION ROADIN K-C-KTHEY'LL BE THERE TODAYAND TOMORROW FROM 9A-M TO 10 P-