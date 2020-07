Drag Queen Transformations

PRIDE MEANS LOVING YOURSELF AND EXPRESSING WHO YOU ARE!

Whether it be through words, a sign, fashion, or Glam Lab’s favorite … makeup.

When it comes to makeup, Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

So what goes into getting into character before they take the stage?

We got a look behind the curtain with the Queens of “Black Girl Magic” … a show that doesn’t just entertain - but raises money and awareness for Black Lives Matter!