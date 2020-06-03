RV SALES INSURANCE

Topic: with fears and restrictions around airline travel due to insurance but a ls don't know about a lot of the specialized coverages other important in protecting their their investment- yeah what a lot of folks do is call their auto kerrier and say hey i got a new rv i want to add it to my auto or my homeowner's insurance- they see a rate- it seems fair we go with it but what a lot of folks don't know is.

There possibly getting an auto like policy that- you know could leave them at risk and i'm not properly protected investment so getting a specialized rb- insurance policy- from someone like american adventure insurance.

Can help protect their investment and there's three- real quick coverages that are very important a lot of customers just may not know about- total loss replacement- being one so when you get a cut- quote or insurance policy from your auto carrier.

You typically gonna get actual cash value in most cases so- i can give you a quick example on the numbers on that but total loss replacement- in the event of a loss on their their new investment on their new rp.

The insurance company will provide them with a brand new rv- so for example you buy a twenty thousand dollar travel trailer and in twenty twenty- in twenty twenty two- you know there's a fire or collision- the unit is total was total loss replacement the insurance company will provide the customer with a brand new twenty twenty two- model where an actual cash value policy depreciate so.

If in twenty twenty to have a say.

Okay mister smith your r.

V.

Is now worth thirteen thousand you know how is the customer.

Supposed to get back on the road.

Their families.

Definitely a- one a lot of folks don't know about.

Or or- live so- it's like a homeowner's policy or protects the customer from liability- if others are injured.

In or around their campsite.

Super important just like with your homeowner's policy.

Want to protect yourself from liability.

Loose items inside your rv i mean folks spent a lot of money on their cell phones even their clothing dishes tools.

Things like that so personal effects coverage will cover- cover those items from from th after if there's a collision or fire again- so there's many other specialized rb coverages- but i could talk for.

Definitely folks who go on and get a get a quote from us we do quotes in about twelve minutes american adventure insurance dot com or they can call us at