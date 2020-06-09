Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Duke of York Member of the British royal family

"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names [Video]

"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names

Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. Epstein's mentor, Steven Hoffenberg told the UK’s Sun that Maxwell will “totally cooperate.” He added that Prince Andrew “may be very concerned.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Prince Andrew 'deliberately evading' US authorities, lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims says

 Prince Andrew is "deliberately evading authorities", the lawyer for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has said.
Independent

Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

 Royal ‘bewildered’ after US attorney asks him to come forward following arrest of his friend over alleged sex crimes Pressure on Prince Andrew to speak to..
WorldNews

US DOJ: Would like Prince Andrew to talk Epstein

 British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein. (July..
USATODAY.com

Gloria Allred Gloria Allred American attorney

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning" [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning"

American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of the journey" towards justice for the victims. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:27Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American convicted sex offender

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Khan: Londoners shouldn't treat easing as NYE [Video]

Khan: Londoners shouldn't treat easing as NYE

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined the Metropolitan Police for a walkabout today, ahead of further easing of lockdown measures this weekend. Mr Khan warned Londoners that the opening of pubs tomorrow was a "new normal" and should not be treated like New Year's Eve or a "return to business as usual". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:11Published
Metropolitan Police prepared for lockdown easing [Video]

Metropolitan Police prepared for lockdown easing

Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid says they will have extra officers working on the street from tomorrow, when the easing of lockdown will see pubs reopen. Mr Javid urged the public to take "individual responsibility" for their behaviour over the weekend to keep themselves safe but said enforcement would be used if necessary. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making" [Video]

Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals ahead of today's announcement. The Scottish government have not signed up to the airbridge arrangement. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew [Video]

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published