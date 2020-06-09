Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. Epstein's mentor, Steven Hoffenberg told the UK’s Sun that Maxwell will “totally cooperate.” He added that Prince Andrew “may be very concerned.
American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of the journey" towards justice for the victims. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined the Metropolitan Police for a walkabout today, ahead of further easing of lockdown measures this weekend. Mr Khan warned Londoners that the opening of pubs tomorrow was a "new normal" and should not be treated like New Year's Eve or a "return to business as usual". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid says they will have extra officers working on the street from tomorrow, when the easing of lockdown will see pubs reopen. Mr Javid urged the public to take "individual responsibility" for their behaviour over the weekend to keep themselves safe but said enforcement would be used if necessary. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals ahead of today's announcement. The Scottish government have not signed up to the airbridge arrangement. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..