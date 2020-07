LEAST ONE PERSON DEAD.LARA: ANOTHER BREAKING STORY INKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.POLICE SAY ONE PERSON WAS SHOTAND KILLED ON EASTERN AVENUE AND114TH STREET NEAR RUSKIN WAY.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK AT THESCENE.POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ADARK-COLORED VEHICLE T

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night near 114th Street and Eastern Avenue.