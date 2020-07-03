Global  

All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published
All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing

Round-up of the Government's Covid-19 press conference, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation ahead of pubs reopening on July 4.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing [Video]

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend despite a local coronavirus outbreak in Leicester. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:02Published

Coronavirus: England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM

 Boris Johnson says the public must not let businesses down when they reopen on Saturday.
BBC News

No 'perfect way' to end lockdown, chief medical officer says ahead of pubs reopening

 Boris Johnson urges public to 'enjoy summer safely'
Independent

Coronavirus and the car world: New guidance for driving lessons

Latest updates: Masks and gloves for driving instructors, SMMT issues dire jobs warning, government...
Autocar - Published

Paraguay controls coronavirus, while its neighbors struggle

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — As nearby nations grapple with uncontrolled spread of the novel...
SeattlePI.com - Published

COVID-19 And Economic Meltdown: Was Global Tourism Only Thing Keeping Us Afloat? – OpEd

COVID-19 And Economic Meltdown: Was Global Tourism Only Thing Keeping Us Afloat? – OpEd Three months since the arrival of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 prompted an unprecedented lockdown...
Eurasia Review - Published



NSSCspeedway

NSSC RT @SpeedwaySRBF: 🚨 ALL PROCEEDS from #VirtualSkid6 on July 16 between Cradley & Coventry go towards SRBF! Just 3 races remain to be spons… 1 minute ago

danielelama

Daniele Lama @FCOtravel @climbdg5 @transportgovuk Can you please let me know whether someone arriving from Italy on July 8th wil… https://t.co/hBeE8yLL3V 3 minutes ago

Susieb1983

Susan Brigstock RT @ageukwsbh: New rules will be in place from Saturday 4 July as the #coronavirus lockdown eases. Unsure about what you can and can’t do?… 3 minutes ago

jahglennie

Glenn Showler RT @PiccadillyRecs: It’s happening! 🙌 Click and collect will be available from this Monday July 6. Here’s the feature explaining everything… 14 minutes ago

GetRealDonaldUS

Simon Hill @easyJet we need to know if our July flights to Pula from Southend are definitely flying? If you don’t we will lose… https://t.co/ybN4p0fgu6 16 minutes ago

CoventGdnTube

Covent Garden RT @kewgardens: Travel from the desert to the tropics when our glasshouses reopen tomorrow, 4 July. We hope you're as excited as we are! 🌿… 19 minutes ago

deanpeter1

forever in blue jeans @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump @POTUS 1000 s people get infected people know their history they don t need to he… https://t.co/xM001TbLsI 19 minutes ago

DesislavaTakova

Desislava Takova RT @DominicRaab: We will no longer advise against all but essential travel to some countries from 4 July. I know this is welcome news for m… 20 minutes ago


Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on [Video]

Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on

The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published
11-year-old boy becomes youngest death from coronavirus in Florida [Video]

11-year-old boy becomes youngest death from coronavirus in Florida

An 11-year-old boy died of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the youngest confirmed fatality from COVID-19 in the state, according to local government officials.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:42Published
Michael Sheen: My daughter 'went nuts' on first trip outside the house [Video]

Michael Sheen: My daughter 'went nuts' on first trip outside the house

Michael Sheen's eight-month-old daughter Lyra "went nuts" after finally being let out of the house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:25Published