Roundtable discussion about Black women in the workplace presented by Ford.



Black women in the workplace presented by Ford on Essence Festival Wellness House. Credit: Essence Content Duration: 16:41 Published 1 day ago

Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable .



Taraji P. Henson speaks on "Strong Black Women syndrome" and being able to be vulnerable . Credit: Essence Content Duration: 03:00 Published 1 day ago