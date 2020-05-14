Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable .
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Taraji P. Henson speaks on the 'Strong Black Women' syndrome and being vulnerable .

Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable .

Taraji P.

Henson speaks on "Strong Black Women syndrome" and being able to be vulnerable .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Roundtable discussion about Black women in the workplace presented by Ford. [Video]

Roundtable discussion about Black women in the workplace presented by Ford.

Black women in the workplace presented by Ford on Essence Festival Wellness House.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 16:41Published
Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable . [Video]

Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable .

Taraji P. Henson speaks on "Strong Black Women syndrome" and being able to be vulnerable .

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 03:00Published
Essence Virtual Wellness Summit-Superhero Syndrome [Video]

Essence Virtual Wellness Summit-Superhero Syndrome

Dr. Spirit talks about how Black women have the superhero syndrome and that Black does crack from the inside.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:03Published