Taraji P. Henson speaks on the "Strong Black Women" syndrome and being vulnerable .
Roundtable discussion about Black women in the workplace presented by Ford on Essence Festival Wellness House.
Essence Virtual Wellness Summit-Superhero SyndromeDr. Spirit talks about how Black women have the superhero syndrome and that Black does crack from the inside.