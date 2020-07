How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban

India has banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok.

The Indian government cited how these apps posed a threat to the data of Indian citizens.

Blaise Fernandes, Director of Gateway India, says that data in the hands of an adversary nation is as good as possessing the PIN of an ATM card.

He goes on to speak on the need to ban Chinese firms from 5G rollout in India.

Watch the full video for all the details.