27,000 masks given out in Biloxi today

This morning, the City of Biloxi gave out 27,000 face masks in four hours during their drive-thru mask giveaway.

- - this morning the city of biloxi- gave out 27,000 face masks in - just four hours during their- drive-thru mask giveaway.

- earlier this week biloxi mayor- andrew "fofo" gilich- annouced the cities new campaig- "mask up, biloxi" in- efforts to get everyone to wear- a mask while they are in- public.

- to help keep the community safe- the city held a mask-giveaway - drive through event at 5- different locations - around the coast.

- the event was supposed to go- from 7am until 1pm, but thanks- to a steady stream of citizens- lining up to get their- masks, they ran out of all- 27,000 masks early and ended th- giveaway in just four hours.- many residents expressed their- gratitude towards the city- for making efforts to keep them- safe.

- - "well it is very important for- people to - wear maks in these trying times- as everyone can see on the news- and all over- the media that the virus is - getting worse and i have a- feeling that has a lot to do- with poeple not doing what they- are supposed to with not wearin- masks, not- - - - social distancing, having big - get toghthers, so thats why i - belive it is- - - - getting worse."

- large crowds are expected on th- coast this weekend, so- remeber to wear your mask and - practice