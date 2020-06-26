Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rise, New Deaths Fall In Latest Report
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rise, New Deaths Fall In Latest Report
Massachusetts has reported its latest coronavirus numbers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000 The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10...
WorldNews - Published

Zambia: ZNPHI Announces Seven New COVID-19 Deaths, 25 New Positives

[Times of Zambia] Zambia's Coronavirus fatalities have risen to 18 after seven deaths given in the...
allAfrica.com - Published

Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come

The number of cases of coronavirus infection worldwide exceeded 10 million on June 28, a report from...
PRAVDA - Published



Tweets about this

intermatrixnaut

Robert Estlinbaum Coincidence? #SkullAndBones #Chapter322 Coronavirus in Waltham: Cases Rise To 322 https://t.co/s18bFrRmgJ 4 days ago

Ultrascan419

Ultrascan 419 Couple suspected of coronavirus relief fraud caught fleeing the country: States like Massachusetts and Washington h… https://t.co/kf5ea05Bxz 5 days ago

Chafitz

James RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: New #coronavirus cases and newly reported deaths rise in Massachusetts from yesterday's report -- despite a drop in… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Clark County | July 3 [Video]

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Clark County | July 3

Nearly 1000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. There are now more than 20,000 cases and 528 reported deaths in our state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 3 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 3

Nevada is nearing the 20,000 mark for the number of cases in our state. There are also 525 deaths, double what it was last month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19 [Video]

Testing reduced as deaths rise: AIIMS nurse to Rahul Gandhi | Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses from 4 nations, including India, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In the virtual chat, Gandhi asked the nurses from India, Australia, New Zealand and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:10Published