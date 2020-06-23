Indonesian locals release pangolin back into the wild

Pangolins that were saved from settlements in Indonesia have been released back into the wild.

In footage filmed in Agam, West Sumatra province on Saturday (June 27), locals bring pangolins to the foot of Mount Singgalang.

Residents have a little difficulty when the cage door has been opened but the endangered and protected animals don't want to leave by grasping the bars of the cage tightly.

Cut Muchtar who filmed this moment mentions the pangolin two hours earlier was found hiding under the house, allegedly lost far while looking for food.

As a species of animal that is protected by law, the residents coordinate with the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) officers.

BKSDA Resort Agam officials ask residents to ensure there are no physical and health problems in the pangolin, then immediately translocate and release it in the nearest conservation forest, that is in the Singgalang-Tandikat Natural Tourism Park (TWA) forest area far from the settlement.

In the end, pangolins freely stepped into the forest the villagers saying "Go to your nature and multiply!".

In Indonesian law, anyone who threatens a pangolin life can be jailed for five years and fined one hundred million rupiahs.