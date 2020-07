Watch: China responds to PM Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that no party should engage in action that can escalate tension.

The Chinese official said that India and China are communicating to lower the temperature after the violent faceoff in Galwan valley on 15 June, 2020.

This statement comes after PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh and also interacted with forces stationed in the region.

Watch the full video for all the details.