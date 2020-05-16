'Centre's electricity reform will damage country's federal system': Jharkhand CM

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented on the next generation electricity power reforms and said that it's is a conspiracy to unsteady the non - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) states.

He also asserted that these kind of reforms will going to damage the country's federal system.

While reacting on proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, CM Soren said, "Central government's electricity power reforms is seems like a conspiracy to unsteady the non -BJP states, we have to observe these reforms in details, is these reforms damaging the federal system of our country." The minister made this statement after the video conferencing with Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh on July 03 in Ranchi.

The Chief Minister also opposed the move to privatise railway operations.