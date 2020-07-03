Pulaski Murder Charge

On the case.

A pulaski county man is accused of killing one man and injuring another during a fight last night.

Full mug:murder charge pulaski county bobby ray ross bobby ray ross.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; according to the pulaski county sheriff's office.... deputies arrested 65-year-old bobby ray ross and charged him with murder and attempted murder for a shooting off incline road, in burnside, around 9- 20.

The sheriff says they were called to the scene and found 47-year-old toby ridner, dead and 45- year-old danny ridner, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and hand.

Ross is also accused of firing shots in the direction of two other people.

L3: abc 36 news white man found