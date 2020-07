Bel Air Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the hit-and-run death of Alessandro (Alex) Lori.

Suspect connected to fatal Bel Air hit-and-run has been arrested

TONIGHT IN A DEADLY HIT ANDRUN IN BE━AIR.

POLICE SAYTHEY'VE ARRESTED THE SUSPECTEDEDDRIVER.

HEAS 2━ YEA━OLD JAMES JOSHWALLACE.

WMAR 2 NEWSDETLING HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS STORY SINCE IT BROKE ANHAS MORE ON THE MUSICIANLIFE THAT WAS LOST.BEL AIR POLICE SAY THESUSPECTED DRIVER INVOLVED THEFATAL HIT AND RUN WAS PICKEDUP AT HIS HOME WITHOUTINCIDENT HIS VEHICLE SEIZED ASEVIDENCE.

AS FOR THE VICTIMALEX LORI... FRIENDS ANDFAMILY TELL ME HE LOVED MUSICAND WAS AKIND SOUL.

COLLSCHNITKER/ VICTIM'S BESTFRIEND:He was a talented manand he was inspiring.

Everyoneshould take note and beinspired by this dude becausehe worked nonstop that's allhe worked for was making art.COLLIN SCHNITKER WAS ALLORI'S BANDMATE, ROOMMATE, ANDBEST FRIEND.

IT'S BEEN TWODAY'S SINCE HIS FRIEND'SPASSING AFTER A DEADLY HIT ANDRUN IN DOWNTOWN BEL AIR.COLLIN SAYS ALEX WAS A SOCIALGUY WHO CARED DEEPLY FOR HISFRIENDS.

COLLIN SCHNITKER/VICTIM'S BEST FRIEND:He wapart of everyone's lifewhether they knew it or not.He was really good about now.,Just being everywhere.

ANDMUSIC WAS PART OF ALEX LIFEFROM AN EARLY AGE.

OUTSIDE THEBEL AIR COURTHOUSE A SMALLMEMORIAL WAS ERECTED FOR THE2━YEAR OLD.

AMONG THE FLOWERSWAS A SMALL RED GUITAR WHICHOFF CAMERA FAMILY MEMBERS SAYWAS HIS FIRST.

COLLINSCHNITKER/VICTIM'S BESTFRIEND:That was literally tonly thing that mattered, wasthe art he you made.

AS FORTHE HIT AND RUN THAT KILLEDALEX JUST OUTSIDE SEAN BOLIN'SIRISH PUB EARLY WEDNESDAYMORNING POLICE SAY THEYARRESTER THE SUSPECTED DRIVER.JAMES JOSHUA WALLACE WAS TAKEINTO CUSTODY THURSDAY.

WALLACEFACES MULTIPLE CHARGESINCLUDING Failing to reportaccident involving death topolice.

HE'S CURRENTLY BEINGHELD WITHOUT BAIL AT THEHARFORD a COUNTY DETENTIONCENTER.

AS FOR ALEX LORIFRIENDS AND FAMILY AREPLANNING ADDITIONAL MEMORIALSIN THE COMING DAYS.

FAMILY ANDFRIENDS MAINTAIN ALEX WASPUSHED INTO THE ROADWAY WHILETRYING TO BREAK UP A FIGHTBEFORE HE WAS HIT.

WE DID ASKBEL AIR POLICE ABOUT THIS THEYSAY THEY ARE STILLINVESTIGATING AND GOING OVERWITNESS STATEMENTS.IN BEL AIDAVE DETLING, WMAR 2 NEWS.TONIGHT━ THE MAN WHO WAS SHOTBY BALTIMORE POLICE OFF