Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating the 4th of July safely
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Celebrating the 4th of July safely

Celebrating the 4th of July safely

People are hitting the roads to celebrate the 4th of July, but some are concerns about how safe it is.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Mako Gold opens higher on start of 10,000-metre drill program at Napié Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has started a 10,000-metre drilling program at the Napié Gold Project in...
Proactive Investors - Published

Tips For Staying Safe On July 4th This Year

The Fourth of July is traditionally a time when Americans gather with family, friends and neighbors...
NPR - Published

Fourth of July and dogs: How to keep them safe and calm

The Fourth of July holiday is not all about hots dogs, apple pie and family barbecues. Dogs (the...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keeping your pets safe on the 4th of July [Video]

Keeping your pets safe on the 4th of July

An important reminder for pet owners - every year, thousands of pets are lost around the Fourth of July. Last year the Animal Foundation took in nearly 700 animals during the first 10 days of July...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:18Published
Mississippi health officer says to avoid parties, gatherings during July 4th weekend [Video]

Mississippi health officer says to avoid parties, gatherings during July 4th weekend

Mississippi state health leaders are reminding the public to be safe during the holiday weekend as concern grows about more coronavirus cases emerging.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
City Officials Urge People To Stay Safe During Hot Holiday Weekend [Video]

City Officials Urge People To Stay Safe During Hot Holiday Weekend

With temperatures expected to hit the 90s every day this weekend, the city is putting out a plan to make sure everyone stays safe from the heat during the July 4th weekend.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:26Published