The "Buck Moon" lunar eclipse will be visible from Saturday night into Sunday morning.



Related videos from verified sources Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon Will Meet Up in the Sky for July 4th



Saturn and Jupiter will rendezvous with the moon in the night sky as it experiences a penumbral lunar eclipse over the Fourth of July weekend. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Will Happen on July Fourth



WASHINGTON — A penumbral eclipse will occur over the Americas between July 4 and July 5, according to NASA. Penumbral eclipses occur when the Moon moves across the Earth's lesser shadow, or the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago