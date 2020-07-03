NBC 26 Weather Forecast Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:41s - Published 3 days ago NBC 26 Weather Forecast Very warm to hot weather is sticking around this holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under humid conditions. Independence Day calls for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again under a light east wind. There is a very small chance of a pop up shower or storms during the day. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected with mostly sunny skies and another chance of an isolated shower or storm. The heat and humidity are not going to break down anytime soon so whether you’re a fan of it or not, you’ll have to get used to it Or…. You could go on a getaway to Fairbanks, Alaska, where their temperatures are a more comfortable lower to mid 70s over the coming days. 0

