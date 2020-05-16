Global  

Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge
Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Bayern Munich because he wants a new challenge, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

