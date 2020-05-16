Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Bayern Munich because he wants a new challenge, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said.

Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far.

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive

Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart The Bundesliga restarts after a two-month suspension to the sound of silence with matches being played behind closed doors.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara wants to leave the club...