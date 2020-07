A patriotic popcorn you'll only get in Neenah

HANTKE IS BUTTERINGUS UP FOR ACOLORFUL TREAT.A PATRIOTIC POP...NAT...(firework)NO NOT THATKIND...WE'RE TALKINGABOUT THE SALTYONE THAT YOU JUSTCAN'T STOP EATING...13.42 Its easily the bestpopcorn you'll ever have.ARCHIE'S FAMOUSPOPCORN...A NEENAHSPECIALTY....ISTURNING RED, WHITE,AND BUTTER, I MEANBLUE....TO CELEBRATETHE 4TH OF JULYWEEKEND....Sean....12.04 we have startedpoping this morningalready, and we will popall dayTHIS PATRIOTICSNACK THOUGH...ISONLY AVAILABLE ATNEENAH DAIRYQUEENS...AND IT'S A ONE-OF-A-KIND WITH A SPECIALHISTORY....10.0 the popcorn itselforiginated back in 52.Archie's my grandfatherso we are the only 2dairy queens in thecountry, that sellpopcorn.

It's agrandfathered in productBETWEEN TODAY ANDTOMORROW....OWNERSEAN VINDHURSTSAYS THEY'LL GOTHROUGH ABOUT 600-POUNDS OF POPCORNSEEDS....11.01 neenah lovesarchies popcorn and itgoes beyond NeenahBUT NO MATTER THECOLOR, THEADDICTING RECIPETHAT EVERYONESEEMS TO LOVE....14.0 it is a secret recipe,we did have it patented inthe mid-90'sIS ONLY AVAILABLE ATTHIS SMALL FAMILYBUSINESS WITH A BIGNAME....15.53 my grandfatherpassed over 10 yearsago and its just such acool thing to keep thename going..FOR TODAY'S SMILE,I'M ABIGAIL HANTKECOMING UP INSPORTS, WITH THEPACKERS PREPARING