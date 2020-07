Editorial: State Flag Change

CONFEDERATE BATTLE EMBLEM, HASBEEN RETIREDAFTER DIVIDING THIS STATE FORONE HUNDREDAND TWENTY SIX YEARS IT'S AMONUMENTALCHANGE, .

... AND,SENATOR JUAN BARNETT CAPTUREDTHESIGNIFICANCE WITH THESE WORDS.."NOW WE CAN SAY THAT WE ARE NOTONLY A UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,BUT A UNITED STATE OFMISSISSIPPI."THE TIMING FOR THIS DECISION ISALMOSTPOETIC, WITH THE BILL SIGNED THESAME WEEK THAT OUR COUNTRYCELEBRATESINDEPENDENCE.AND THIS YEAR, AS FIREWORKSEXPLODE,SOUSA PLAYS, AND AMERICAN FLAGSPROUDLY WAVE, WE HAVE ALL THEMORE REASON TO CELEBRATE.BUT THE WORK ISN'T OVER.

THEFLAG IS JUSTTHE BEGINNING.

WE'VE MADE THELEAP, ANDHOW FAR WE FLY AND WHERE WE LANDIS UP TOALL OF US TO DECIDE.WE'RE FIERCELY PROUD TO CALLMISSISSIPPHOME.

THERE IS SO MUCH TOCELEBRATEAND WE CAN FINALLY BEGIN TO SEEWHAT AUNITED MISSISSIPPI CANACCOMPLISH