July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'

Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as protests continue in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published
Trump slams 'left-wing mob' at Phoenix rally

Trump slams 'left-wing mob' at Phoenix rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump looked to turn nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality to his advantage at a campaign rally in Arizona on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published
Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

[NFA] In a reversal, the Navy on Friday scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a decision to fire him from his command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published
Senate GOP unveil police reform bill

Senate GOP unveil police reform bill

[NFA] U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Tamil filmmaker turned grocery seller helps needy in Chennai

Tamil filmmaker turned grocery seller helps needy in Chennai

Coronavirus and lockdown have impacted lives on all fronts. Amid the crisis, Tamil film director Anand turned into a grocery shop owner. Due to crisis, his several projects have been put on hold. The director is now selling essentials in relatively lesser cost to people in order to ease their lives. In the past, director Anand has worked in films like Mouna Mazhai, Oru Mazhai Naangu Saaral.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published
Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day

Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day

According to Johns Hopkins University, 50,203 coronavirus cases were reported in the US on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Florida boaters head out for the holiday weekend

 The U.S. is headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled and several other restrictions, but it hasn't stopped..
USATODAY.com

Protesting U.S. Immigration Policies, Artists Aim for the Sky

 This Independence Day, 70 artists are having messages of solidarity and defiance typed in the sky to highlight the plight of immigrants held in detention..
NYTimes.com
Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice has backed out of plans to perform at an Independence Day party due to concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

CASETiFY's July 4th sale takes 20% off iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more

CASETiFY has kicked off its 4th of July sale, taking *20% off* a selection of iPhone and Android...
9to5Toys - Published

County's Covid-19 cases down slightly, but positivity rate up

Allegheny County on Friday reported 177 new cases of Covid-19 and five hospitalizations amid a...
bizjournals - Published

California governor urges mask-wearing as virus cases rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians should wear masks and skip Fourth of July family gatherings,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Are Tampa Bay area beaches opened or closed for Fourth of July weekend?

Are Tampa Bay area beaches opened or closed for Fourth of July weekend?

It's Fourth of July weekend and you're probably wondering whether your favorite Tampa Bay area beaches are open despite Florida shattering it's daily record again with a single-day increase of more..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:44Published
Mississippi health officer says to avoid parties, gatherings during July 4th weekend

Mississippi health officer says to avoid parties, gatherings during July 4th weekend

Mississippi state health leaders are reminding the public to be safe during the holiday weekend as concern grows about more coronavirus cases emerging.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
July 4th Celebrations Canceled As Coronavirus Cases Increase

July 4th Celebrations Canceled As Coronavirus Cases Increase

Cities throughout the Sacramento region have canceled celebrations. Drive-in movie and firework show still a go Friday in Folsom.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:31Published