July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

Tamil filmmaker turned grocery seller helps needy in Chennai



Coronavirus and lockdown have impacted lives on all fronts. Amid the crisis, Tamil film director Anand turned into a grocery shop owner. Due to crisis, his several projects have been put on hold. The director is now selling essentials in relatively lesser cost to people in order to ease their lives. In the past, director Anand has worked in films like Mouna Mazhai, Oru Mazhai Naangu Saaral.

