July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as protests continue in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] In a reversal, the Navy on Friday scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a decision to fire him from his command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. Colette Luke has more.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.
Coronavirus and lockdown have impacted lives on all fronts. Amid the crisis, Tamil film director Anand turned into a grocery shop owner. Due to crisis, his several projects have been put on hold. The director is now selling essentials in relatively lesser cost to people in order to ease their lives. In the past, director Anand has worked in films like Mouna Mazhai, Oru Mazhai Naangu Saaral.