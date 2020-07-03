Sen.Ernst tours homeless shelters, talks challenges

U?

senator joni ernst is highlighting homelessness in north iowa today.

In mason city ?

"* ernst visited the northern lights alliance shelter for the homeless.

While there, she toured the womens and childrens shelter along with their facilities for homeless veterans.

The senator talked with the staff of the shelter about the challenges they face helping those in need.

Senator ernst says she would like to make things easier for organizations that help the homeless and veterans.

Xxx if we could maybe work with those regulations a little bit, especially for our veterans, because that's where they're seeing the most difficulty, it would make it a lot easier to support those veterans that are really in need.

Ernst is on a tour of all 99 counties in the hawkeye state.

She says she hopes to learn more about the