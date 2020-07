The restaurant says they're implementing new safety precautions and using new cleaning measures.

FORMER LOCATION OF A TOYS "R"US.

THIS IS AT THE PAGE FIELDCOMMONS SHOPPING CENTER.NICE GUYS PIZZA IN CAPE CORAL ISREOPENING AFTER AN EMPLOYEETESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.THEY ARE OPENING UP FOR CURBSICARRY OUT STARTING TONIGHT.

THEYWILL BE OPEN FROM 4-11PM TONIGHTAND TOMORROW, AND 4 TO 10 SUNDAYNIGHT.

THE POPULAR PIZZA JOINTSAYS ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WERETESTED AND THEIR RESULTS CAMEBACK NEGATIVE.

THE RESTU