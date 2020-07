Firefighter union shows support for police after shootings Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Firefighter union shows support for police after shootings The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Union showed up to support members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Friday. The department is still reeling from two separate incidents Thursday in which officers were shot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOLIDAY, FOLLOWINGDEATH AFTER DEATH INKANSAS CITY THIS WEEK.THE KANSAS CITY POLICEDEPARTMENT IS REELINGAFTER TWO OF ITSOFFICERS GOT SHOTTHURSDAY.THE SECOND OFFICER ISSTILL HOSPITALIZEDTODAY - POLICEIDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSHOT HIM AS 31-YEAR-OLDKY JOHNSON OFGRANDVIEW.JOHNSON WAS SHOT ANDKILLED DURING THEINCIDENT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER GIVES US THELATEST ON THEHOSPITALIZED OFFICER'SCONDITION.CHIEF SMITH SAYS THEOFFICER IS STILL INCRITICAL CONDITION BUTIS MAKING PROGRESS - HEUNDERWENT SURGERYYESTERDAY, WHICH WENTVERY WELL.CHIEF SMITH SAYS HSPENT TIME WITH THEOFFICER'S FAMILY AT THEHOSPITALHE SAYS THEY AREGRATEFUL FOR THEPRAYERS AND SUPPORTAND WANT TO ASK THECITY TO PRAY FOR PEACE.TODAY KANSAS CITYMISSOURI FIREFIGHTERSCAME OUT TO THE FOPLODGE TO SHOW THEIRSUPPORT BY COOKINGLUNCH FOR OFFICERS.FOP PRESIDENT BRADLEMON SAYS IT'S BEEN ACRUSHING 24 HOURS.BRAD LEMON, PRESIDENT,KANSAS CITY, MISSOURIFRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE"You know when you can.... stawith each other and talk amongsteach other about what's going onand tell the stories, and wehavegreat families that areincrediblysupportive that don't understandwhat we do, they don'tunderstand,they want to and they want to besupportive but at the end of thedaythe pain that we carry is oursalone."THE FOP IS PROVIDINGPEER COUNSELORMEMBERS OF THE CLERGYAND PSYCHOLOGISTS FOOFFICERS IN THE WAKE OFYESTERDAY'S SHOOTINGS.REPORTING LIVE IKANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION N







