Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended

From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic.

India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases.

The death toll due to Covid in India is now over 18,000.

Meanwhile, ICMR has aimed to launch the world’s first Covid vaccine by August 15, 2020.

The HRD ministry also postponed JEE, NEET exams to September in view of rising Covid cases.

Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.