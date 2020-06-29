Global  

Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

The European Commission said Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.

As Fred Katayama reports, that makes it the region's first authorized therapy to treat the virus.

