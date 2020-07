CSI Fireworks Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 days ago CSI Fireworks The city is encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines by social distancing, wearing a mask, and practicing basic hygiene. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EARLIER... THECOLLEGE OFSOUTHERN IDAHOWILL BE HOSTINGFIREWORKS AT THEIRMAIN CAMPUSTOMORROW NIGHT.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER ALEX HASMORE ON WHATPEOPLE CAN EXPECT.THE FIREWORKDISPLAY AT CSI WILLSURELY DRAW ACROWD AS PEOPLELOOK TO GETOUTSIDE AND ENJOYJULY FOURTH. THECITY ENCOURAGESPEOPLE TO TAKE THENECESSARYPRECAUTIONS WHILEIN ATTENDANCE LIKEWEARING MASKS ANDPRACTICING BASICHYGIENE."WE'REENCOURAGINGSOCIAL DISTANCINGSO IF YOU AREGOING TO CLUSTERTOGETHER, WE ASKTHAT YOU BE IN THESAME HOUSEHOLDAND THAT YOUMAINTAINAPPROPRIATEDISTANCE."UNLIKE PREVIOUSYEARS THE EVENTWILL NOT HAVE ANYVENDOR ORADDITIONALACTIVITIES."I KNOW IN YEARSPAST THERE HAVEBEEN PEOPLE WHOARE SELLING FOOD,WALKING AROUNDDOING BALLOONANIMALS, THINGSLIKE THAT. BUT JUSTBECAUSE OF THETRANSMISSION OFPOTENTIAL ILLNESSSO WE HAVE STAYEDAWAY FROM THATTHIS YEAR."THE CITY WANTED ITKNOWN IT THATTHERE WILL BETRAFFICCOMPLICATIONSBECAUSE OF THEFIREWORK SHOWING."AT THEINTERSECTION OFBLUE LAKES ANDCOLLEGE ANDWASHINGTON ANDCOLLEGE IS WHEREWE KIND OF HAVEOUR BARRIERSSETUP THAT ARE, IGUESS NOTALLOWING ENTRYAFTER A CERTAINAMOUNT, AFTER ACERTAIN TIME."WHILE A LARGECROWD ISEXPECTED, IT'SANTICIPATED THAT ITMAY BE SMALLERTHAN IN YEARSPRIOR DUE TO ANINCREASE INPURCHASES ATFIREWORK STANDS."WE ARE KIND OFLIKE THINKINGPEOPLE WILL STAYHOME JUSTBECAUSE,ESPECIALLY THEONES THAT AREREALLY WORRIEDABOUT CATCHING IT.THEY'LL PROBABLYJUST COME HERE,GET THEIRFIREWORK SHOWSAND THEN GO HOMEAND STAY HOME FORTHE NIGHT."THE FIREWORKS ARESET TO SET TO STARTAT TEN PM AND WRAPUP AROUND 10:30. INTWIN FALLS I'M ALEXGRANT IDAHO NEWSSIX





