Lesser charges against Lori Vallow dropped Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 days ago Lesser charges against Lori Vallow dropped Two felonies against Lori Vallow have been dropped, but she remains behind bars on several serious charges. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FELONY CHARGESDROPPED AGAINSTLORI VALLOW.THE CHARGES. OFDESERTION ANDNONSUPPORT OFCHILDREN.. AREWHAT LANDEDVALLOW IN JAIL INTHE FIRST PLACE INFEBRUARY.JUST MONDAY.. TWONEW FELONYCHARGES WEREFILED.. OFCONSPIRACY TOCONCEAL EVIDENCE. AFTER THE BODIESOF VALLOW'SCHILDREN .. J-JVALLOW AND TYLEERYAN.. WEREDISCOVERED ONVALLOW'S HUSBAND -CHAD DAYBELL'S -PROPERTY.DAYBELL IS ALSOCHARGED WITH TWOFELONY COUNTS OFCONSPIRACY TOCONCEAL EVIDENCE.COURT RECORDSALSO SHOW VALLOWIS STILL CHARGEDWITH MISDEMEANORCOUNTS OFRESISTING OROBSTRUCTINGOFFICERS... CRIMINALSOLICITATION TOCOMMIT A CRIME...AND CONTEMPT OFCOURT.VALLOW REMAINSBEHIND BARS. THEJUDGE KEPTVALLOW'S BOND ATONE-MILLION-DOLLARS.HER NEXT COURTAPPEARANCE ISSCHEDULED FORAUGUS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Chad Daybell faces new charges of conspiracy to conceal evidence



Chad Daybell is now facing a total of four felony charges after two new counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence were added Tuesday. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago