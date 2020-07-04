Central Point celebrates 4th of July with decorating contest

Oint is doing something that allows people to get creative and participate with each other from a distance.

The central point chamber of commerce created the first ever 4th of july patriotic decoration contest.

There are several different categories, including individual homes, business store fronts, and neighborhoods which include three or more houses.

"well i think, especially with what is going on in the world right now, community spirit is really important.

Being able to participate with central point and other businesses was important to us.

We are a small family farm and getting our name out there is always really difficult and fun to do."

