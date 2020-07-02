Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southland Counties Continue To See Spikes In Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Southland Counties Continue To See Spikes In Coronavirus Cases

Southland Counties Continue To See Spikes In Coronavirus Cases

Though Los Angeles and Ventura counties did not release updated coronavirus figures, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino continued to report sharp increases in cases and hospitalizations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases Near 158K In Southland Counties As Death Toll Grows To 4.6K [Video]

Coronavirus Cases Near 158K In Southland Counties As Death Toll Grows To 4.6K

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in the Southland, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional virus-related deaths.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day [Video]

Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day

[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Texas issues statewide requirement on face masks [Video]

Texas issues statewide requirement on face masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday decreed that face masks must be worn in all counties with over 20 coronavirus cases, billing the measure as a requirement to avoid another economic shutdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published