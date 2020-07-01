8-Year-Old Boy Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Shooting At Alabama Mall
Police say an 8-year-old boy was killed after being shot at a shopping mall food court in Alabama on Friday.
11-Year-Old Boy Shot In Leg While Playing Outside Brooklyn HomeAn 11-year-old boy is the latest victim of the rise in gun violence in the city. He was simply playing outside his home when he was shot in the leg; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Boy, 11, Shot Outside His Brooklyn HomeAn 11-year-old boy became one of the latest victims of gun violence in New York City when he was shot outside his Brooklyn home. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more.
Boy, 6, accidentally shoots self in chestA six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in the chest.