2 Works for You Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations https://t.co/MeRAhZnGAo 1 hour ago
Ivy There are SEVENTY EIGHT cities in DFW, and we are being compared to Houston and getting ridiculed for Covid when th… https://t.co/WFDizYoB5f 4 days ago
Health Fitness Revolution As the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise it's important to follow these safety precautions to protect yourself and… https://t.co/Ry8plsSZX2 1 week ago
State of the 4th: Protests, Pandemic Alter Meaning Of Fourth Of July CelebrationsFollowing a tumultuous period of protests and pandemic, the Fourth of July has a different meaning in 2020 for many. Kenny Choi reports. (7/3/20)
Hotels, campgrounds have vacancies Fourth of July weekendThis isn't like past years in San Diego County. The hotels and campgrounds actually have vacancies Fourth of July weekend.
Fourth Of July Celebrations Amid The PandemicAshley Carter spoke with the Midcity event organizer about the precautions they are taking for this weekend.