Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations
Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations https://t.co/MeRAhZnGAo 1 hour ago

lilrussianboi

Ivy There are SEVENTY EIGHT cities in DFW, and we are being compared to Houston and getting ridiculed for Covid when th… https://t.co/WFDizYoB5f 4 days ago

HFRevolution

Health Fitness Revolution As the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise it's important to follow these safety precautions to protect yourself and… https://t.co/Ry8plsSZX2 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

State of the 4th: Protests, Pandemic Alter Meaning Of Fourth Of July Celebrations [Video]

State of the 4th: Protests, Pandemic Alter Meaning Of Fourth Of July Celebrations

Following a tumultuous period of protests and pandemic, the Fourth of July has a different meaning in 2020 for many. Kenny Choi reports. (7/3/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published
Hotels, campgrounds have vacancies Fourth of July weekend [Video]

Hotels, campgrounds have vacancies Fourth of July weekend

This isn't like past years in San Diego County. The hotels and campgrounds actually have vacancies Fourth of July weekend.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:58Published
Fourth Of July Celebrations Amid The Pandemic [Video]

Fourth Of July Celebrations Amid The Pandemic

Ashley Carter spoke with the Midcity event organizer about the precautions they are taking for this weekend.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished