Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:15s - Published 12 minutes ago Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this 2 Works for You Cities take safety precautions for Fourth of July celebrations https://t.co/MeRAhZnGAo 1 hour ago Ivy There are SEVENTY EIGHT cities in DFW, and we are being compared to Houston and getting ridiculed for Covid when th… https://t.co/WFDizYoB5f 4 days ago Health Fitness Revolution As the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise it's important to follow these safety precautions to protect yourself and… https://t.co/Ry8plsSZX2 1 week ago