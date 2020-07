Man Killed In Hanover Township Shooting Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:10s - Published 3 minutes ago A man died after being shot in Washington County Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this LivingPGH Man Killed In Hanover Township Shooting https://t.co/zf2m2LEp6l 59 minutes ago Observer-Reporter A man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in Hanover Township. https://t.co/KoYnFGbyN6 4 hours ago