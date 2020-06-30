Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fireworks Show During the Pandemic
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Fireworks Show During the Pandemic
Folks in Mason City were excited for the pyrotechnics on July 3
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State./// although the fourth is still an hour and a half away ?

"* mason city and clear lake are holding a combined fireworks show at the north iowa events center.

And that's where we find kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki ?

"* nick, it souns like the fun has already started?

Xxx that's right george ?

"* the fireworks show started just five minutes ago.

Normally ?

"* you would be hearing the oohs and ahhs of the crowd, but in the wake of covid?

"*19 folks ae enjoying the show from the comfort of their cars.

Xxx "god bless america.

I'm thankful that we live in the land of the free and the brave."

Barb cassady was the first through the gates at the fairgrounds ?

"* getting a perfect spot to catch tonight's pyrotechnic production.

"they've got it very well organized and we're apart from each other and yet nobody can get in front of us so we can't see."

That's because cars are being lined up in every other space ?

"* perfect for social distancing and a good view.

She has nothing but high praise for the folks in charge of the show ?

"* saying it's the perfet balance of safety and fourth of july fun.

"we don't have to wear our masks because we're in the car and yet we can if we're out and it's perfect."

Fairgrounds v?

"* p scott miller says that was exactly what they were trying to achieve with this celebration.

"we're doing everything we can to try and have some sense of normalcy for the fourth but still stay safe."

Miller says the fairgrounds consulted c?

"*g public health on how to best protect spectators from covid?

"*19.

"they made a recommendatio n that we probably shouldn't have the grandstands open and they were concerned about lines being too long with the vendors so they recommended not having vendor trucks there were signs at the entrance to the fairgrounds asking people in high risk groups not to attend because of the risk of covid?

"*19.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you nick.

Tonight's fireworks at the north iowa events center takes the place of clear lake's fireworks over the lake and mason city's celebration at



Related news from verified sources

Behind the scenes of Mount Rushmore’s Independence Day fireworks display

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, fears that fireworks displays will attract thousands of...
CBS News - Published

There won't be any fireworks but here is what will be open on Canada Day

Canada Day is going to look a lot different this year with fireworks cancelled and many attractions...
CP24 - Published

Concern virus could fuel home fireworks injuries

Cities are calling off their July 4th fireworks shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. An agency...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The fireworks show goes on in Independence Township despite COVID-19, just relocated to the top of Pine Knob [Video]

The fireworks show goes on in Independence Township despite COVID-19, just relocated to the top of Pine Knob

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a lot of events around metro Detroit, including annual fireworks shows. But that’s not stopping one township from lighting them off for people to enjoy.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published
Oconomowoc fireworks draw crowd despite pandemic [Video]

Oconomowoc fireworks draw crowd despite pandemic

Fireworks in Oconomowoc drew a crowd of people the day before the July 4 holiday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:50Published
Pandemic Forces North Texans To Enjoy July 4th Weekend A Little Differently [Video]

Pandemic Forces North Texans To Enjoy July 4th Weekend A Little Differently

Arlington moved its annual fireworks display from downtown to allow spectators a chance to watch from their cars.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published