Fireworks Show During the Pandemic

Folks in Mason City were excited for the pyrotechnics on July 3

State./// although the fourth is still an hour and a half away ?

"* mason city and clear lake are holding a combined fireworks show at the north iowa events center.

And that's where we find kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki ?

"* nick, it souns like the fun has already started?

Xxx that's right george ?

"* the fireworks show started just five minutes ago.

Normally ?

"* you would be hearing the oohs and ahhs of the crowd, but in the wake of covid?

"*19 folks ae enjoying the show from the comfort of their cars.

Xxx "god bless america.

I'm thankful that we live in the land of the free and the brave."

Barb cassady was the first through the gates at the fairgrounds ?

"* getting a perfect spot to catch tonight's pyrotechnic production.

"they've got it very well organized and we're apart from each other and yet nobody can get in front of us so we can't see."

That's because cars are being lined up in every other space ?

"* perfect for social distancing and a good view.

She has nothing but high praise for the folks in charge of the show ?

"* saying it's the perfet balance of safety and fourth of july fun.

"we don't have to wear our masks because we're in the car and yet we can if we're out and it's perfect."

Fairgrounds v?

"* p scott miller says that was exactly what they were trying to achieve with this celebration.

"we're doing everything we can to try and have some sense of normalcy for the fourth but still stay safe."

Miller says the fairgrounds consulted c?

"*g public health on how to best protect spectators from covid?

"*19.

"they made a recommendatio n that we probably shouldn't have the grandstands open and they were concerned about lines being too long with the vendors so they recommended not having vendor trucks there were signs at the entrance to the fairgrounds asking people in high risk groups not to attend because of the risk of covid?

"*19.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you nick.

Tonight's fireworks at the north iowa events center takes the place of clear lake's fireworks over the lake and mason city's celebration at