Do You Need To Wear A Face Mask Outside During The Summer?
Now that it's July, the heat is making it more difficult to wear a mask outside and that could lead to more spreading of the coronavirus; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
The Dos and Don’ts When Wearing a Face MaskWearing a face mask during the pandemic is an important measure to halt the spread of coronavirus, but it’s also important to don a mask the right way. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Face Mask Tips for the Hot Summer MonthsCovering your face with cloth can become uncomfortable once hot weather sets in.