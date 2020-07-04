Global  

Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Guilfoyle tested positive just before a Trump campaign event.
Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to...
Independent - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJapan TodayWorldNewsDaily Caller


Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and campaign official, tests positive for coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., has tested...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayWorldNewsDaily Caller




