|
|
|
|
Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Guilfoyle tested positive just before a Trump campaign event.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to...
Independent - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Japan Today •WorldNews •Daily Caller
|
Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., has tested...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Japan Today •WorldNews •Daily Caller
|
|
Tweets about this
|