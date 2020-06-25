Global  

Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit
Protesters blocked a road to Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), as President Donald Trump began his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to the landmark despite concerns about large gatherings which could spread coronavirus and criticism from Native Americans.

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy [Video]

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews

Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And Trump

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd,..
WorldNews

Native Americans to protest against Trump visit to Mount Rushmore

 Indigenous leaders say the South Dakota monument to presidents is "a symbol of white supremacy".
BBC News


Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

