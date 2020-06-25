Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event



US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

