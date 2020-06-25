Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit

|
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'
Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speechTrump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And TrumpArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd,..
Native Americans to protest against Trump visit to Mount RushmoreIndigenous leaders say the South Dakota monument to presidents is "a symbol of white supremacy".
