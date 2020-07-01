Global  

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit [Video]

Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit

Protesters blocked a road to Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), as President Donald Trump began his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to the landmark despite concerns about large gatherings which could spread coronavirus and criticism from Native Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speech

 Trump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
USATODAY.com

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore

 About 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota’s Mount...
WorldNews

Experts: President Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Are Hazardous

Experts: President Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Are Hazardous Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump will headline a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Park on...
Newsy - Published

Donald Trump slams 'far-left fascism' at Mt. Rushmore

Speaking at Mt. Rushmore, US President Donald Trump decried "cancel culture" and threatened sharp...
Deutsche Welle - Published



