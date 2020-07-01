Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'
Trump accuses protesters who tear down statues of wanting to 'wipe out our history' in Fourth of July speechTrump condemned protesters for the removal of monuments while announcing he would sign an executive order to establish a new park.
Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents
South Dakota State in the United States
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount RushmoreAbout 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota’s Mount...
Smithfield Foods pushes to quash subpoena in investigation of COVID-19 outbreak at South Dakota plantSmithfield Foods is asking the courts to intervene in a federal workplace safety investigation over a COVID-19 outbreak at Sioux Falls plant.
New cellphone driving laws go into effect Wednesday in Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota. How effective are similar bans in other states?Idaho, Indiana and South Dakota will join 22 other states that already require phones be in hands-free mode while driving, according to national data.
