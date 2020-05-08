To fight extra-ordinary challenges, lasting solutions can come from ideals of Lord Buddha: PM Modi

On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 04 addressed the nation.

He said, "Today, the world fights extra-ordinary challenges.

To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.

They were relevant in the past.

They are relevant in the present.

And, they will remain relevant in the future."