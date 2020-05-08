Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

To fight extra-ordinary challenges, lasting solutions can come from ideals of Lord Buddha: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
To fight extra-ordinary challenges, lasting solutions can come from ideals of Lord Buddha: PM Modi

To fight extra-ordinary challenges, lasting solutions can come from ideals of Lord Buddha: PM Modi

On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 04 addressed the nation.

He said, "Today, the world fights extra-ordinary challenges.

To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.

They were relevant in the past.

They are relevant in the present.

And, they will remain relevant in the future."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gautama Buddha Gautama Buddha Founder of Buddhism

Full text: PM Modi's address on the occasion of Dharma Chakra Day

 As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
IndiaTimes

Dharma Chakra Day: PM Modi to address celebration of Asaadh Poornima tomorrow

 On Asaadh Poornima on July 4, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra..
IndiaTimes
Portals of Mahabodhi temple reopen for devotees [Video]

Portals of Mahabodhi temple reopen for devotees

Portals of Mahabodhi temple reopened for public following relaxations during Unlock 1. Devotees entering temple premises were screened in view of coronavirus situation. Mahabodhi temple is among the four holy sites related to life of Lord Buddha. Temples, mosques, churches have been opened after over two months. MHA has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Ladakh's Nimu

 The PM also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial's Hall of Fame in Leh. He later proceeded to Army General Hospital to interact with the injured..
IndiaTimes
We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust [Video]

We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spox of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on July 03 said the trust members will meet on July 18 in Ayodhya. Adding to it, he said the purpose will be construction of Ram Temple. "We want that PM Modi to visit here once so that construction may begin," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published


Tweets about this

sacredmaya

maya 🦋 Extravagantly pessimistic Buddha can never inspire anyone to fight "extra-ordinary challenges". Just get over this… https://t.co/J143LoknlH 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi [Video]

'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the teachings of Lord Buddha as he took part in virtual Buddha Purnima celebrations. Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:55Published