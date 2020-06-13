Hairdressers offer midnight cuts as coronavirus restrictions lifted



Boy told he would never walk takes first steps unaided



A boy who was told he would never walk has taken his first steps. in a video that has been viewed nearly eight million times online. Camden Brooks Hanson, five, has cerebellar atrophy, a degenerative condition which affects the part of the brain that controls functions including co-ordination, balance and speech. Camden, from Woodstock, Georgia, in the United States, has been in physiotherapy since he was 18 months old, and had never taken more than a couple of steps unaided until Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published on January 1, 1970 One city's police reform values 'social currency'



Crime in Camden, New Jersey - a city of 74,000 on the Delaware River east of Philadelphia - has dropped since it dissolved its police force and rebuilt it in 2013 with a focus on community engagement. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:02 Published on January 1, 1970