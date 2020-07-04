Global  
 

Oakland Steps Up Holiday Weekend Patrols to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:55s - Published
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is typically a time for family gatherings and fireworks but, with civic celebrations canceled, there's concern over illegal fireworks and the dangers they pose.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(7-3-20)

