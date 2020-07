President Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore event Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago President Donald Trump gave a speech at the Mount Rushmore Fourth of July event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INDEPENDENCE DAYCELEBRATIONS.... THIS YEAR..NO SIGN.....THAT WE ARE... IN A PANDEMIC.THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY...AT MOUNT RUSHMORE...FOR A FIREWORKS CELEBRATIONS.NO MASKS.... WERE REQUIRED..AND...THOUSANDS PACKED IN TO THECROWD.....WITH "NO SOCIAL DISTANCING".PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP...TALKING ABOUT RECENT REMOVALSOF CONFEDERATE STATUES...SOME DEEM.... SYMBOLS OF HATE.050 THERE IS A GROWING DANGERTHAT THREATENS EVERY BLESSINGOUR ANCESTORS FOUGHT SO HARDFOR.OUR NATION IS WITNESSING ACAMPAIGN TO WIPE OUT HISTORY.TRUMP ALSO ANNOUNCED....HE WOULD BE SIGNING ANEXECUTIVEORDER.....TO ESTABLISH.... "A NEWMONUMENT TO THE GIANTS OF OURPAST".HE SAID....IT WOULD BE AN OUTDOOR PARKCALLED.....THE "NATIONAL GARDEN OFAMERICAN HEROES." NODETAILS.....ON WHERE THAT MONUMENT....WOULD BE LOCATED.HERE AT HOME....A SHOW OF PATRIOTISM....ON THE STRIP.A SMALL GROUP OF PEOPLE....GATHERING BY "MANDALAY BAY"...TONIGHT.SOME CARRYING...."BLUE LIVES MATTER" AND "ALLLIVES MATTER" BANNERS.OTHERS HAD....AMERICAN FLAGS. ABOUT 25PEOPLE... SHOWED UP.CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS.....