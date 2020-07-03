Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Rips DJ Clue Over Pop Smoke
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:51s - Published
50 Cent Rips DJ Clue Over Pop Smoke

50 Cent Rips DJ Clue Over Pop Smoke

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

50 Cent Rips DJ Clue Over Pop Smoke: 'You Don't Mean Shit!'

This latest NYC Hip Hop dust-up will be ample ammunition for rival Funkmaster Flex's next bomb.
HipHopDX - Published

50 Cent Explodes On DJ Clue For Disrespecting Pop Smoke: “You Don’t Mean Sh*t! Funk Flex Been Kicking Your A** Up + Down The Street For Years”

50 Cent Explodes On DJ Clue For Disrespecting Pop Smoke: “You Don’t Mean Sh*t! Funk Flex Been Kicking Your A** Up + Down The Street For Years” New York rapper 50 Cent is done-done with Funk Flex‘s biggest radio rival. The hip-hop veteran has...
SOHH - Published

DJ Clue Flexes His True Feelings For Pop Smoke After 50 Cent Goes On Savage Rant: “We Planned This Takeover 2 Weeks Ago”

DJ Clue Flexes His True Feelings For Pop Smoke After 50 Cent Goes On Savage Rant: “We Planned This Takeover 2 Weeks Ago” New York radio personality DJ Clue isn’t stressing out over getting blasted by Internet bully 50...
SOHH - Published



Tweets about this