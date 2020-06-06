Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Delhi Police busted a fake salt manufacturing racket. Police have recovered over 3,000 kg of fake salt and a manufacturing machine from their possession. The police team conducted a raid at a shop and recovered 5 bags each of 50 kg and 1 bag of 13 kg of fake salt from there. Firm owner was apprehended and a criminal case under provisions of Copyright Act has been registered. The arrested accused was examined at length about source of the fake products. It was revealed that a manufacturing unit is running at village Karala. On the tip, the team acted swiftly and conducted raid at the premises and recovered the cache of fake salt and a machine.
India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, RK Jenamani on the weather conditions in Gujarat and Delhi. Jenamani said, "Gujarat will receive very heavy rainfall from July 04 and 05. Delhi will also receive rainfall on July 04." He further predicted heat wave conditions will continue in parts of west Rajasthan. IMD further said, "Heavy rainfall will continue in Mumbai. We have kept 48 hours as rain color. Mumbai is usually prone to floods when there is heavy rainfall therefore we have kept it under monitoring."
On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 04 addressed the nation. He said, "Today, the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can..