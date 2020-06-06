Global  

Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind
Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind

Asadha Poornima: India is proud of being 'land of origin of Dhamma', says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on July 04 addressed the nation on the occasion of Asadha Poornima in Delhi.

He said, "India is proud of being the land of the origin of the Dhamma.

It was from India that it began to spread in neighbouring regions.

There, in new fertile soil and new climate it grew organically, eventually branching off into various offshoots."

